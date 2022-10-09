Daviess County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will start drive-through flu shot clinics next week. Clinics will be offered on October 14th and 17th from 9 am to 11:30 and 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

Participants should drive through on the south side of the health department. Shots will be administered while participants stay in their vehicles.

The Daviess County Health Department prefers someone to call and schedule a time to drive through, so staff can have most of the information it needs. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

Schedule an appointment for a flu shot clinic on October 14th or 17th by calling 660-663-2414.