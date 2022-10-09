North Missouri youth participate in MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit.

Points for the circuit could be earned from 13 of 21 shows held across Missouri between the months of April and June. An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Wednesday, August 10 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Winners, by town, are:

Addy Sloan- Cameron– 4th Light Cross Gilt, 5th Novice Showmanship

Aubree Sloan- Cameron– 2nd Dark Crossbred Gilt, 3rd Poland China Gilt, 9th Overall Gilt, 1st Junior Showmanship, 3rd Poland China Gilt

Carter Rader- Chillicothe– 2nd Yorkshire Gilt, 7th Overall Gilt

Colby Gillespie – Chillicothe – 4th Overall Gilt, 1st Duroc Gilt

Connor Keithley – Chillicothe – 2nd Dark Crossbred Barrow, 5th Dark Crossbred Gilt, 7th Overall Barrow

Laney Gaston – Chillicothe – 4th Spotted Gilt

Kayten Roberts – Fillmore – 5th Hampshire Gilt

Kalvin Guthals – Gower – 3rd Chester White Gilt, 3rd Yorkshire Gilt

Layla Guthals- Gower – 1st Berkshire Barrow, 4th Berkshire Gilt, 3rd Chester White Barrow, 3rd Yorkshire Barrow, 4th Yorkshire Gilt, 4th Overall Barrow

Ember Gilgour- Hamilton – 2nd Berkshire Barrow, 2nd Hereford Barrow, 4th Novice Showmanship

Bailey Miller –Hamilton – 2nd Hampshire Gilt, 5th Spotted Gilt

Gage Miller – Hamilton – 3rd Hampshire Gilt

Eli Henke – Princeton – 1st Berkshire Gilt, 1st Poland China Gilt, 1st Yorkshire Gilt, 2nd Overall Gilt

Judd Henke – Princeton – 2nd Hampshire Barrow, 2nd Hereford Gilt, 4th Poland China Barrow

Reed Mitchell – Princeton – 1st Hereford Barrow

Ella Reese – Richmond – 1st OPB Barrow, 1st OPB Gilt

Tate Welch– Sheridan – 1st Dark Crossbred Gilt, 1st Overall Gilt

Carson Rhodes – Trenton– 4th Poland China Gilt

Remington Rhodes – Trenton– 1st Poland China Barrow

Broxton Rodenberg– Wheeling – 3rd Novice Showmanship

Jaiden Rodenberg– Wheeling – 2nd Poland China Gilt, 3rd Berkshire Gilt

For complete results, visit the Missouri Pork Producers website.

This year, 198 members participated in the program, accumulating points from several shows held across Missouri. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB, Dark Crossbred, and Light Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.

The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership, and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide. For more information, contact the Missouri Pork Association at (573) 445-8375, or visit the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit webpage