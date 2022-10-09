North Missouri youth participate in MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit

Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit.
Points for the circuit could be earned from 13 of 21 shows held across Missouri between the months of April and June. An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Wednesday, August 10 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
Winners, by town, are:
Addy Sloan- Cameron– 4th Light Cross Gilt, 5th Novice Showmanship
Aubree Sloan- Cameron– 2nd Dark Crossbred Gilt, 3rd Poland China Gilt, 9th Overall Gilt, 1st Junior Showmanship, 3rd Poland China Gilt
Carter Rader- Chillicothe– 2nd Yorkshire Gilt, 7th Overall Gilt
Colby Gillespie – Chillicothe – 4th Overall Gilt, 1st Duroc Gilt
Connor Keithley – Chillicothe – 2nd Dark Crossbred Barrow, 5th Dark Crossbred Gilt, 7th Overall Barrow
Laney Gaston – Chillicothe – 4th Spotted Gilt
Kayten Roberts – Fillmore – 5th Hampshire Gilt
Kalvin Guthals – Gower – 3rd Chester White Gilt, 3rd Yorkshire Gilt
Layla Guthals- Gower – 1st Berkshire Barrow, 4th Berkshire Gilt, 3rd Chester White Barrow, 3rd Yorkshire Barrow, 4th Yorkshire Gilt, 4th Overall Barrow
Ember Gilgour- Hamilton – 2nd Berkshire Barrow, 2nd Hereford Barrow, 4th Novice Showmanship
Bailey Miller –Hamilton – 2nd Hampshire Gilt, 5th Spotted Gilt
Gage Miller – Hamilton – 3rd Hampshire Gilt
Eli Henke – Princeton – 1st Berkshire Gilt, 1st Poland China Gilt, 1st Yorkshire Gilt, 2nd Overall Gilt
Judd Henke – Princeton – 2nd Hampshire Barrow, 2nd Hereford Gilt, 4th Poland China Barrow
Reed Mitchell – Princeton – 1st Hereford Barrow
Ella Reese – Richmond – 1st OPB Barrow, 1st OPB Gilt
Tate Welch– Sheridan – 1st Dark Crossbred Gilt, 1st Overall Gilt
Carson Rhodes – Trenton– 4th Poland China Gilt
Remington Rhodes – Trenton– 1st Poland China Barrow
Broxton Rodenberg– Wheeling – 3rd Novice Showmanship
Jaiden Rodenberg– Wheeling – 2nd Poland China Gilt, 3rd Berkshire Gilt
For complete results, visit the Missouri Pork Producers website.
This year, 198 members participated in the program, accumulating points from several shows held across Missouri. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB, Dark Crossbred, and Light Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.
The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership, and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide. For more information, contact the Missouri Pork Association at (573) 445-8375, or visit the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit webpage