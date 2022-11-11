Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, November 10, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among cases on Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Justin Taul pleaded guilty to charges of driving while revoked or suspended and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. A third charge was dismissed. Taul was sentenced to 318 days at the Grundy county detention center and was given credit for serving those days since his arrest late in December 2021.

At a court hearing, Melissa Brill of Galt admitted to violations of probation. The court ordered her to provide 15 hours of community service per week unless she has obtained employment of at least 15 hours each week. The court reports the disposition of the court case was taken under advisement for a ruling to be made on or about February 9th. Brill’s original charges involve two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

Probation was extended until April of 2026 for Robert Ewing of Trenton who appeared at a violation hearing on Thursday. The court added a condition that he pay $150 a month until all arrearages are paid. His original charge was non-support.

Mitchell Dane Knapp admitted to a probation violation. Probation was continued with an added condition that he continue to reside at the Sober Living and Welcome Home in Kansas City. His original charges were for unlawful possession of a firearm and felony drug possession.

Mercer County Judge Matthew Krohn presided in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.