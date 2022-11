WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Plans are underway for next year’s Trenton High School Alumni Weekend.

Class members are invited to a general meeting on Sunday, November 20th in the THS Commons, beginning at 1:00. A tentative schedule for the 2023 Alumni Week-end will be presented and individual classes will share reunion plans.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Alumni Association President Kevin Bailey or Secretary Steve Maxey.