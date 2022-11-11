Obituary & Services: Billy Griffin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Billy Griffin, a 50-year-old lifelong Trenton resident, passed away at 6:04 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.

William Nicholas “Billy” Griffin was born May 4, 1972, to Frank Carl and Deborah (Draper) Griffin. He graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1990. Billy started buying hogs when he was about 16. He was a hog buyer in Des Moines for a couple of years and went on to be a car salesman for many years. He owned freedom motors for several years. He got cancer in 2020.

Surviving relatives include his children, Gavin Griffin of China, and Gabby and Meadow Griffin of Trenton, his parents Frank and Debbie of Trenton, a brother Jimmy Draper and his wife Jeanette of Lincoln, MO, aunts, and uncles Donna and Alva Scheib, Alice and Jack Albers, Sharon Veach and Virginia Draper, Bob and Lorriane Draper, and Mickey and Cathy Lovett, a special cousin Tara Christy, and many more cousins, nieces and nephews James Draper, Candyce Sullivan, Kimberly Draper, Christian Draper, and many more family and friends.