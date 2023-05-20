Chillicothe Police Department respond to calls of child abuse and suicidal person

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department received reports of possible child abuse and a possible suicidal person on Friday night, May 19th.

Sergeant Matt McCurry reports an investigation started after officers were advised of the possible child abuse in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. The child was located, and medical professionals determined the child was uninjured. A suspect was interviewed, and McCurry says the child is safe.

Officers responded to the 10 block of Jackson Street in reference to a possibly suicidal male and made contact with the individual.

McCurry reports the person advised he did not want to hurt himself. however, the person did reportedly say he suffered from mental illness and was hearing voices.

Officers referred the person to the area mental health liaison.

Related