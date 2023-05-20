Collaboration between law enforcement and public leads to swift capture of Princeton bank robbery suspect

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The suspect in a bank robbery on Friday, May 19th in Princeton is in custody.

Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez reports Phillip Blink’s truck was observed and stopped in Knoxville, Iowa by the Knoxville Police Department, and he was detained at that time.

The sheriff says Blink has been charged with the felonies of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a no-bond warrant.

Mercer County Emergency Services received a 911 call from First Interstate Bank on May 19th at approximately 9:30 in the morning, reporting it had just been robbed. It was reported a man entered the bank wearing a disguise and allegedly demanded money from a teller while displaying a handgun.

Lopez says bank employees acted quickly in notifying the sheriff’s office and assisted with the investigation. He reports no one was injured during the incident, investigation, or apprehension of Blink.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation, search, and apprehension of Blink. They include the sheriff’s offices of Harrison and Grundy counties, Missouri State Highway Patrol and its Division of Drug and Crime Control, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, and Knoxville, Iowa Police Department. Lopez notes Mercer County residents also provided tips and security camera footage.

Related