Chillicothe Police Department announces street closings during June and July

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department announces approved street closings for June and July.

Webster Street will be closed from Locust Street to Washington Street June 23rd from 2 o’clock in the afternoon to 6:30 in the evening for Grow ChilliMo. The same area will be closed June 24th from 5:30 to 11:30 in the evening for Main Street Chillicothe’s Members Only concert.

Closures for Sliced Bread Day activities include Washington from Polk Street to Ann Street and Locust from Ann to Calhoun Street July 9th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 11 o’clock at night for the parade. Jackson Street will be closed from Locust to Washington from noon to 5 o’clock for the Sliced Bread Cornhole Tournament. Webster will also be closed from Locust to Washington July 9th from 7 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening for vendors.

There will also be street closings for the Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show Cruise Night July 15th. Washington will be closed from Third Street to Highway 190 from 7 to 10 o’clock that night. Park Lane, Fairway Drive, and Country Club will also be closed during that time. Streets will be closed in the downtown area, including Jackson from Locust to Washington and Webster from Locust to Washington. The area around the courthouse will be closed July 15th from 7 o’clock to 10:30 at night for the Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show.