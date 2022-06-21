Mercer County Fair scheduled to run July 13th through July 17th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fair schedule has been released. The event will be at the fairgrounds in Princeton from July 13th through 17th.

That Wednesday will include a 4-H conference and open class exhibit judging from 5 to 6 p.m. Fair royalty will be announced at 6 p.m. and the Pet Show will start at 6:30 p.m.

July 14th will include multiple shows, with hogs at 10 a,m, rabbits at 2 p.m, and poultry to follow the rabbits. The Mercer County Health Department will sponsor a kid’s bike rodeo at the health department in Princeton from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be Mini, Junior, and Senior Super Farmer at 6:30.

The schedule for July 15th includes the Sheep Show at 10 a.m. with the Goat Show to follow. Smithfield Hog Production and the health department will sponsor an ATV class from 2 to 5 p.m. There will also be a cornhole contest at 6 p.m. and music by Centerline from 7 to 11 p.m.

On July 16th, the Beef and Dairy Cattle Show will start at 10 a.m, and the Horse Fun Show will begin at 5 p.m. There will also be a kickball tournament at 10 a,m, an ice cream social at 5 p.m, and the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction at 6 p.m.

The Mercer County Fair will conclude July 17th with the Green Hills 4-H Horse Show at 10 a.m.