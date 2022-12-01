Chillicothe man facing allegations of statutory sodomy, statutory rape and child molestation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four felony counts have been filed in Livingston County against a Chillicothe man after an investigation by authorities on Tuesday afternoon. Chillicothe Police made the arrest after conducting an investigation in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive.

Twenty-eight-year-old Charles Richard Smith faces two counts of 2nd-degree statutory sodomy, one count of 2nd-degree statutory rape, and one count of 4th-degree child molestation allegedly involving a victim less than 17 years old.

Smith is held in the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.