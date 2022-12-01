December 5th is the deadline to return ballots for voting in the Farm Service Agency election

Farm News December 1, 2022 KTTN News
Farm Service Agency FSA
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Producers in Grundy County are reminded that Monday, December 5, 2022, is the date that election ballots are due to the Farm Service Agency office in Trenton.

The candidate for a seat on the Farm Service Agency board is Preston Jawahir of Spickard.

Ballots were previously mailed to farmers and ranchers participating in Department of Agriculture programs.

Ballots can be returned in person to the office at 3415 Oklahoma Avenue. If the ballot is to be mailed, it will need a postmark of December 5th or earlier to be considered valid.

Post Views: 33
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.