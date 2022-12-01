December 5th is the deadline to return ballots for voting in the Farm Service Agency election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Producers in Grundy County are reminded that Monday, December 5, 2022, is the date that election ballots are due to the Farm Service Agency office in Trenton.

The candidate for a seat on the Farm Service Agency board is Preston Jawahir of Spickard.

Ballots were previously mailed to farmers and ranchers participating in Department of Agriculture programs.

Ballots can be returned in person to the office at 3415 Oklahoma Avenue. If the ballot is to be mailed, it will need a postmark of December 5th or earlier to be considered valid.