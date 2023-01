WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Carrollton man sustained minor injuries after the car he drove overturned in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th.

Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Sebastion was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

The car traveled east on Route E before running off the right side of the road and overturning east of County Road 191.

The vehicle was totaled and Sebastion was wearing a seat belt.

