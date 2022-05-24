Breckenridge man injured in southwest Missouri crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Breckenridge man sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Stone County in Southwest Missouri on Monday morning, May 23.

A passenger in a pickup truck, 80-year-old Joseph Shearer, was taken to Cox Branson hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 58-year-old Sheila Crackenberger of Hale, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 72-year-old Patty Doerpinghaus of Hollister.

The pickup traveled east on Highway 76 before allegedly failing to yield and turning into the path of the westbound SUV one mile west of Branson. The SUV received extensive damage, and the truck had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes all occupants wore seat belts.