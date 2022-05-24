Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri announces 2022 scholarship recipients. Each bank location selects one high school graduate to receive a $500 scholarship.

The following students received scholarships:

Unionville, MO – Karlie Ingersoll, Putnam County R-1 High School Mercer, MO – Tori Meinecke, North Mercer R-3 High School Trenton, MO – Haven Burress, Trenton R9 High School

Bethany/Cainsville, MO – Quinlynn Smith, South Harrison R-2 High School Centerville, IA – Annika Lechtenberg, Centerville High School

Gallatin, MO – Cloey Waterbury, Gallatin R-5 High School

Leon, IA – Mya Applegate, Central Decatur Community School District

Each graduate will receive a one-time scholarship upon the completion of their first semester of post-secondary education.

The annual scholarship is open to high school seniors graduating from schools located within the communities served by Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. The recipients are chosen on academic achievement, community activities and leadership, and school activities and leadership.

Individuals who are enrolling in full-time military duties are equally entitled to the scholarship and if selected will receive their scholarship upon the assignment to a duty station after the satisfactory completion of basic training or equivalent.