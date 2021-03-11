Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Brian M. Turner, 38, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Turner pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

The investigation began in December 2018 when law enforcement received a Cybertipline report that Facebook had identified an image of possible child pornography sent by Turner via his Facebook Messenger account to another user in Australia. On Jan. 29, 2019, a law enforcement officer located Turner at a Springfield McDonald’s restaurant. Turner admitted to viewing child pornography for the past 10 years. He explained that he received child pornography from others utilizing Facebook Messenger. Turner also admitted that he stored images of child pornography in his Google Photos account.

Investigators conducted a forensic examination of Turner’s cell phone and found 236 images and one video of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie Wan and Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

Booking photo courtesy Green County Jail

