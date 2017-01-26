Workshops on “Preventing and Responding to Disease Outbreaks in Animals” to be held

The University of Missouri Extension will offer workshops on preventing and responding to disease outbreaks in animals and wildlife this March.

One of those workshops will be held at the Missouri Department of Conservation Northeast Regional Office at 3500 South Baltimore Street in Kirksville March 24th from 9:30 in the morning to 3:15 that afternoon.

Extension Agricultural Engineer Teng Lim says regulators and experts will be available at the workshops to answer questions about how an outbreak could affect animal health, the economy, food security, and public health.

North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center, Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division, and Missouri Department of Natural Resources sponsor the workshops along with the Extension.

Preregistration by February 24 is required.

A $25 per person fee pays for materials, including a USB flash drive containing biosecurity information, lunch, and refreshments.

Contact Misty Grant at 573-882-2731 or [email protected] for more information on the workshops.

