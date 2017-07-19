Trenton city committees to meet Thursday

The Trenton Administrative and Utility Committees will meet at the Trenton City Hall Thursday.

The agenda for the Administrative Committee’s 6 o’clock meeting includes discussion of fund raisers at intersections with traffic signals, an animal shelter contract, the fire department shooting fireworks, the fire training facility, and appointing an emergency management director.

The Utility Committee will meet at 7 o’clock.

Its agenda includes discussion of electric improvements in the Lake Area as well as electric reclosers.

