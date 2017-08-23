Princeton Board of Education approves proposed tax rate

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate and rolled back the debt service levy prior to its regular meeting Monday evening.

The tax levy is set at $5.0715 which a little more than three cents ($.034) lower than last year’s levy.

The debt service levy was reduced to $.9532. The board voluntarily rolled back the levy to maintain its promise of a no tax increase bond issue passed in April.

During the regular meeting, the board of education approved a bid for a general contractor pending the school administration approving the subcontractor list.

The board approved the bid from E. L. Crawford Construction of Saint Joseph with a total bid of $4,616,750, which was the lowest of five bids.

The board received bids from Irvinbilt Company, Lawhon Construction Company, Lee Grover Construction, and PSR Construction. The other bids ranged in price from $4,891,550 to $5,647,500.

The board also approved bids for bread, milk, and fuel. BimboBakeries will provide the district’s bread. Prairie Farms/Central Dairy will provide milk and MFA Oil of Princeton will provide fuel.

The board approved the senior class’s request for open lunch then entered into a closed session with no announcements made.

