NCMC hosts first annual Nursing and Health Sciences Day

North Central Missouri College hosted its first Nursing and Health Sciences Day Wednesday.

NCMC students answered questions asked by high schoolers about life as nursing and health science students.

Healthcare employers, four-year institutions from across the state, and community members visited with NCMC nursing and health science students about their opportunities after graduation.

Experts from various healthcare fields discussed and provided advice about working as a healthcare professional.

Dean Brooke McAtee says the event received positive feedback and she plans to go bigger and better next year.

