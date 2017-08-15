NCMC annual benefit golf tournament to be held Friday, September 1

The sixth annual North Central Missouri College Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Friday, September 1.

The tournament will be held at the Riverside Country Club Golf Course in Trenton and is to benefit North Central Missouri College students. This tournament will be made up of three-person teams with a scramble format with both a morning session and an afternoon session. Lunch will be provided for both groups between the two sessions. Prizes are offered for specialized contests such as closest-to-the-pin, longest drive, longest putt, etc.

NCMC student-athletes will be in attendance, and a few will be sharing with the group about their college experience and how NCMC Foundation Scholarships have been a benefit to them.

Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President, commented, “We’re excited to be back at Riverside for this year’s event. The golf tournament is an excellent way to generate enthusiasm for NCMC and the NCMC Foundation. As always, the funds raised will help support the success of our students, and at the end of the day, that’s what is most important.”

The tournament has space for more teams, and sponsorships are still being accepted. For more information about the tournament or to enter a team, contact the NCMC Development Office at (660)357-6415 or stop by the Development Office on the NCMC campus.

You can print the registration form for the tournament which is available HERE.

