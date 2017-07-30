MoDOT planned road work week of July 31

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri planned for the week of July 31 – Aug. 6 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Business Loop 29 (Belt Highway) – From U.S. Route 59 to U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road, Buchanan County) for a resurfacing project, July 31 – Aug. 4. Work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly.

Atchison County

Route J – At the Tarkio Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 31 – Aug. 2. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

Routes U and Z – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route C – At the West Tarkio Creek Bridge for maintenance, Aug. 3 – 4

Buchanan County

Route 371 – From Route CC to Route 752 for pavement repair, July 31 – Aug. 2. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED from Leonard Road to Commons Road for pavement repair, July 31 – Aug. 2, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Includes I-29 southbound and northbound off ramp closure at Exit 44.

Route CC – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 4

Business Loop 29 (Belt Highway) – From U.S. Route 59 (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road) for a resurfacing project, July 31 – Aug. 4. Work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly.

Route 6 – From Interstate 29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, July 31 – Aug. 4

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route 752 – From Route 371 to 14th Street for pavement repair, Aug. 2 – 3

Caldwell County

Routes A and B – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 1

Carroll County

Route W – From County Road 111 to County Road 121 for drainage work, July 31

U.S. Route 65 – From County Road 120 to County Road 220 for drainage work, Aug. 1 – 3

Chariton County

Route MM– Pavement repair, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route 11 – At the Salt Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 31 – Aug. 1

Route 139 – From Route E to Route YY for drainage work, Aug. 2

Route 11 – At the Hickory Branch Bridge for maintenance, Aug. 2 – 3

Daviess County

Route E – CLOSED for sealing, July 31 – Aug. 1, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 69 – From the I-35 interchange to Vista Avenue for pavement repair, July 31 to Aug. 3

U.S. Route 69 – From U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) to Route 6 for shoulder work, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route UU – Drainage work, July 31 – Aug. 4

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – From Route 31 to the city limits of Stanberry for a resurfacing project, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route A – Sealing, Aug. 2

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – From the city limits of Stanberry to Route 31 for a resurfacing project, July 31 – Aug. 4

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance, July 31 – Aug. 4

Grundy County

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 1 – 4

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 3

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – From U.S. Route 136 to Route 6 (Daviess County) for shoulder work, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route EE – Bridge maintenance, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route A – From Route 69 to Route T for sealing, Aug. 3

Route A – CLOSED from Route T to Route B for sealing, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route 59 – From the city limits of Oregon to the city limits of Mound City for pavement repair, July 31 – Aug. 4

I-29 – At the Davis Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. July 31 – Aug. 4. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, near Exit 84.

Linn County

Routes B and U – Pothole patching, July 31

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance, July 31 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 11 to the Macon County line for pothole repairs, July 31 – Aug. 3

Route PP – CLOSED from Laden Road to Kaddon Road for culvert replacement, Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 – From Husk Road to Halma Road for drainage work, Aug. 3

Livingston County

Routes B, K, BB and KK – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 4

Mercer County

Routes, V, Y, Z and WW – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 4

Nodaway County

Route NN – From Route E to the Platte River Bridge for pothole patching, July 31

Route EE – From U.S. Route 136 to Route NN for pothole patching, Aug. 1

Route V – From Icon Road to Route 113 for pothole patching, Aug. 2

Route 46 – From the city limits of Maryville to Route 113 for pothole patching, Aug. 2

Route PP – Pothole patching, Aug. 2 – 4

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 and Route 5 – Shoulder work, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route E– Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 4

Route W – Drainage work, July 31 – Aug. 4

Sullivan County

Routes W, BB, TT, RR and WW – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 4

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route B – CLOSED from 180th Road to 188th Road for culvert replacement, July 31 to Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED from Echo Lane to 188th Road for culvert replacement, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...