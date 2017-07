The results of the talent show held at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton Tuesday night have been announced.

Colter Hamilton received first place for children ages 6 and younger.

For ages 7 to 12, Savannah Ordnorff placed first, Aspen Massey and Lexxus second, and Alexandria Hopper third.

In the category for those 13 and older, Riley Neill placed first, Kierra Shelby second, and Sheyenne Downing third.

Colter Hamilton received the Judges Choice, and Best Overall went to Riley Neill.

Like this: Like Loading...