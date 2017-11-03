Lifeflight Eagle makes official move to Chillicothe

LifeFlight Eagle has officially moved from its base at the Trenton Municipal Airport to the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

LifeFlight Eagle Business Development Director Matt Daugherty says operations officially began in Chillicothe Tuesday evening. He notes the moving process began at the Trenton base Monday morning, and the medical helicopter was out of service for 24 hours during the move. The first flight out of Chillicothe took place Wednesday.

Daugherty explains that the move had been in the works since 2014 when there was a flood at the Trenton base. He notes LifeFlight Eagle broke ground in Chillicothe in December 2016. The move will not effect LifeFlight Eagle’s service times much.

Daugherty says that it will take about eight minutes longer to get to Trenton, Mercer County, or areas north of Trenton, and it will not take as long to get to areas south of Chillicothe. He adds that there is a great need for the services provided, and the medical helicopter will continue to serve all of the North Central Missouri region.

Daugherty thanks the Trenton community for the last 12 years and says he looks forward to the continued relationship.

