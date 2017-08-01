Highway Patrol busy with 3 accidents on Tuesday

The Highway Patrol reports three area accidents Tuesday morning in North Missouri.

In an accident on Route E west of Harris, a Trenton resident sustained moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned.

Thirty-year-old Jacob Anderson traveled west when the pickup ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree before overturning, totaling the vehicle.

An ambulance transported Anderson to the University Hospital in Columbia and the Patrol reports he wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

In an accident on U. S. Route 136, a Princeton teen sustained minor injuries when his car overturned about two miles east of Princeton.

Nineteen-year-old Dawson Boyd traveled east when he attempted to overtake a vehicle in a no passing zone. He swerved to avoid a vehicle traveling west, and his car ran off the north side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning, totaling the car. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels on the westbound shoulder facing west.

An ambulance transported Boyd to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and the Patrol reports he did not wear a seat belt at the time of the accident.

In an accident within Trenton, a woman sustained minor injuries when her sports utility vehicle hit a street sweeper.

Twenty-three-year-old Tasha Reim of Trenton was traveling east on Missouri 6 approaching Normal Street when she struck the back of the working street sweeper driven by 47-year-old Anthony Denney of Trenton.

Reim’s SUV came to a rest in the eastbound lane and turning lane of Missouri 6, and the street sweeper came to a rest in the eastbound lane. Reim’s vehicle was totaled, and the street sweeper received extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Reim to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and the Patrol reports that neither driver wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Trenton Police Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

