Hamilton teen life-flighted after being ejected from vehicle

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton teen sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle Friday afternoon.

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Blackburn drove north on Harley Road about half a mile north of Hamilton when he lost control of his pickup, and the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

Blackburn overcorrected, causing the pickup to travel off the left side of the road, hit a fence, and overturn several times before he was ejected through the rear window.

The truck came to rest off the road on its wheels and was totaled.

Lifeflight Eagle transported Blackburn to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton Police, and Hamilton Fire and Rescue assisted.

