Gun and Knife Sports Show kicks off in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656 sponsors the 16th Annual Gun and Knife Sports Show at the lodge in Chillicothe this weekend.

Guns, knives, ammunition, and accessories will be on display at the show, which runs from 5 to 8 o’clock tonight (Friday), 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening tomorrow (Saturday), and from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon Sunday.

Vendor set up starts at noon Friday, February 9. Jim Donoho of 4-D Guns and Ammo of Wheeling helped set up the show. He says attendees can bring in items they want to sell or trade and make deals with vendors. Attendees can also buy items with admission to the show costs $7 per day.

Donoho mentions the Ladies Auxiliary will sell food, including cheeseburgers and tenderloins, as well as drinks. A gun raffle will also be held with the drawing Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock with tickets to be sold at the show. One ticket costs $5, three tickets cost $10, and eight tickets cost $20. Donoho says participants do not need to be present to win the raffle.

All proceeds from the Gun and Knife Sports Show will go to the Elks Lodge to be used for scholarships.

Like this: Like Loading...