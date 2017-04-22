Field Elementary students in Chillicothe learn about agriculture

Third graders from Field Elementary received an opportunity for hands-on learning about agriculture.

Students at the Litton Agriculture Campus taught the lessons and conducted the lab activities through the Litton Crusaders program. There were 6 sessions with 5 lab activities. The student instructors were Clayton Campbell, Sheridan Guilford, Kristina Hamilton, and Kaylee Peel.

Agriculture Education on the Move is a hands-on education program identifying key classroom objectives and state standards primarily in the areas of science, math, reading and writing. Students gain an understanding of today’s agriculture and farm families, through diverse learning experiences.

Participating classrooms have the opportunity to learn about corn, soybeans, wheat, beef, pork, dairy, nutrition and agricultural careers. Students engage in agriculture in a fun and exciting way by tasting corn products, experimenting with yeast and bread making, making butter, comparing soy milk and milk, and understanding where all the ingredients come from in pizza.

Agriculture Education on the Move is an educational effort through Missouri Farmers Care. Missouri Farmers Care is a joint effort by Missouri’s farming and agriculture community to stand together for the men and women who provide the food and jobs on which our community depends. The Livingston County Farm Bureau also assisted with this program by providing material for the lab activities.

