Crash south of Chillicothe claims life of infant

An accident south of Chillicothe Monday claimed the life of an infant child from Springfield and injured three other individuals.

The location of the crash was on Highway 65 was about three miles south of Chillicothe as two vehicles were southbound.

The highway patrol reports a sports utility vehicle driven by 26-year-old Warren Nichols of Springfield had stopped in a MoDOT work zone when it was struck from behind by a southbound delivery van, operated by 23-year-old Benjamin Davis of Chillicothe.

The state patrol reports the infant child – Rowan Nichols – was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was a son of Warren and Amanda Nichols, age 27, from Springfield. All three adults were transported by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center for the treatment of injuries listed as moderate.

The report noted each of the occupants in the Nichols SUV were in safety devices while Davis was not. Both vehicles were demolished.

Assisting the patrol was the Livingston county sheriff’s office and MoDOT.

Department of transportation workers were doing maintenance work Monday at the Roach Lake bridge when the accident occurred. The wreckage blocked Highway 65 for more than two hours from late Monday morning at 10:55 until approximately 1:30 pm.

