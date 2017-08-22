Crash south of Breckenridge injures Braymer man

Three miles south of Breckenridge, in Caldwell County, had a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

A pickup driven by 29-year-old Dennis Pickering of Braymer was westbound on High Point Drive when, according to the highway patrol, he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the south side, struck a ditch, and stopped in a creek bed. The pickup was demolished.

The patrol report notes Pickering was taken by emergency services to Cameron Regional Medical Center and was listed with moderate injuries.

Pickering was not using a seat belt when the accident happened at 4:43 pm Monday.

