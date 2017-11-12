Columbia man life-flighted after crash near Atlanta

The Highway Patrol reports a Columbia man sustained moderate injuries as the result of his car overturning near Atlanta just after midnight Saturday.

Twenty-six-year-old Jeremy Teter drove south on Highway M when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Teter overcorrected, and the car traveled off the left side of the road before overturning, causing extensive damage.

An air ambulance transported him to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol reports Teter did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident and assistance was received from the Macon County Rescue Squad.

