CAPNCM to provide cooling assistance program for Summer season

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s cooling assistance program will soon begin providing cooling help to many households in northern Missouri this summer season.

Additional funding of up to $300 for emergency electric shut-off situations will be made available to persons who have already qualified as of October 1st, 2016. Those who have moved changed their address, or did not submit an application for the winter season will be able to complete a program application beginning June 1st.

Supporting qualifying documentation may also be required when submitting a new application. Applications will be made available to the public via mail, fax, or online at CAPNCM.org.

People do not need to schedule appointments or visit the Trenton office to begin this process, just call toll-free at 855-290-8544 ext. 1020.

