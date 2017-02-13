Braymer resident involved in crash on I-35

Braymer and Olathe, Kansas residents were hurt in a three-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 35 in the Liberty-Claycomo area.

The driver of one of the cars, 60-year old Robert Noelle Of Olathe was taken to Liberty Hospital moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 58-year old Julie Anderson of Olathe, was taken to liberty hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of another car, 79-year old Richard Anderson of Braymer, was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

The third driver, 57-year old Diane Kraft of Lenexa, Kansas was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday morning on northbound I-35 at the 12.4-mile marker in Clay County. The car operated by Ms. Kraft was stopped because of traffic congestion, and the car driven by Noelle was slowing.

The car driven by Richard Anderson was unable to stop and skidded into Noelle’s car—causing Noelle’s vehicle to hit Ms. Kraft’s car. After the impact, the car operated by Noelle went off the left side of the interstate and hit a concrete barrier.

Noelle’s vehicle was demolished, the car driven by Anderson was extensively damaged, and the vehicle operated by Kraft had moderate damage.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts.

