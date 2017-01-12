Anthony Davis makes first court appearance in Gallatin

A St. Joseph man appeared for arraignment in the Daviess County Circuit Court on charges of parental kidnapping and non-support of a minor child.

32-year-old Anthony Davis is accused of failing to return his seven-year-old son, Seth, following a weekend visitation in early December. Both were located about ten days later in Brownsville, Texas.

At the court appearance, a public defender was appointed to represent Davis. Regarding the $15,000 dollar bond on a parental kidnapping charge, a request for bond reduction was denied by Associate Circuit Judge Daren Adkins.

Online court information shows this case has been continued until January 24. On the previously-filed felony charge accusing Davis of not making child support payments, the case was continued until February 7. Bond on this charge remains at $8,000.

For both upcoming appearances in court, the information indicates a decision is to be made on setting a date for preliminary hearings. It’s also possible such hearings could be waived allowing the cases to further proceed in the Daviess County Circuit Court.

