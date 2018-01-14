Another candidate files for Trenton City Council position

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Brad Chumbley filed Friday for re-election for the second ward council member position.

Third Ward council member David Mlika and fourth ward council member Larry Crawford both filed for re-election earlier in the filing period. Their current terms will expire in April.

Candidates may file at the city clerk’s office at the Trenton City Hall through Tuesday. City hall will be open until 5 o’clock that evening. It will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Junior Day.

The election is for one council member from each of the city’s four wards.

