University of Missouri Extension to offer pesticide applicator training in January

The University of Missouri Extension will be offering training for commercial pesticide applicators January-March 2023.

The online training certifies licensed commercial pesticide applicators. Commercial licenses are valid for three years. MU Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator Sam Polly recommends that applicators look at their license to determine if they need to recertify this year.

The one-day classes include core training and category-specific training centered on the participant’s main area of work with pesticides.

The classes run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must have a valid email address and access to a computer.

Dates and topics:

Tuesday, Jan. 10. General structure, termite, fumigation, wood products.

Wednesday, Jan. 11. Ag plant, ag animal, seed treatment.

Thursday, Jan. 12. Forest, aquatic and public health.

Wednesday, Jan. 18. Ornamental turf, right of way, and forest.

Thursday, Jan. 19. Ag plant, general structure, termite, and wood products.

Tuesday, Jan. 24. Ag plant, ornamental/turf, aquatic, right of way.

Wednesday, Jan. 25. General structure, termite, fumigation, and public health.

Thursday, Jan. 26. Ag animal, ornamental/turf, seed treatment, right of way.

Wednesday, Feb. 15. Ag plant, ornamental/turf, right of way, general structure, and termite.

Thursday, March 9. Ag plant, ornamental/turf, right of way, general structure, and termite.

Register at this link.