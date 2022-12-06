State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from $4.50 billion last year to $5.15 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 13.5 percent for the year, from $3.22 billion last year to $3.66 billion this year.

Increased 8.0 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 6.9 percent for the year, from $1.18 billion last year to $1.26 billion this year.

Increased by 1.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income tax collections

Increased 22.2 percent for the year, from $258.0 million last year to $315.4 million this year.

Decreased by 23.8 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 37.8 percent for the year, from $208.9 million last year to $287.9 million this year.

Increased 5.2 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 0.4 percent for the year, from $362.2 million last year to $363.6 million this year.

Increased 21.7 percent for the month.

Keep in mind that the figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

This is a spreadsheet for November 2022, listing detail of the monthly collection figures for General Revenue.

