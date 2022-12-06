Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of Revolution host reception for local veterans and first responders

The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of Revolution hosted a cookie and coffee reception on Monday, December 5, for local veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and firstrResponders at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

As a part of the reception, there was a short program where a wreath was dedicated to fallen and departed heroes. This wreath will be mounted at the World War I Monument at Moberly Park. This wreath was purchased as a part of the “Wreaths Across America Program”. For each wreath purchased a wreath is also placed at a National Veterans Cemetery.

Earlier in the day, the Chapter held its December meeting. The Daughters worked on one of their service projects which was wrapping books and writing cards for the Veterans at the Cameron Veterans Home for Christmas.