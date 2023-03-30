St. Louis Circuit Attorney, under fire by Missouri Attorney General, to run for re-election

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Kim Gardner made it clear Tuesday that she has no intention of resigning as St. Louis Circuit Attorney by announcing that she’s running for re-election.

She’s been facing calls to resign and is currently fighting an effort by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove her from office. That was triggered when an armed robbery suspect out on bail critically injured a teenage girl when he crashed his car into her. Gardner made her re-election announcement at a church-hosted event focusing on criminal justice reform.

Gardner did not take questions from the audience or the news media. She and her supporters say she’s the target of a political and racist attack by Republicans wanting to take control of St. Louis. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.

