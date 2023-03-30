NCMC education students conduct annual service project to help local schools

Local News March 30, 2023 KTTN News
Warming Hands Loving Hearts 2023
North Central Missouri College students enrolled in the Teacher Education program and members of the Student Missouri State Teachers Association conducted their annual service project.

Warming Hands with Loving Hearts, formerly known as Merry Mittens, is a project where hats, gloves, and coats are collected for children to distribute to area school districts. Gilman City R-4, Brookfield R-3, and Grundy County R-5 were the recipients of this year’s donations.

“I’m always shocked when we pick up the collection boxes here on campus. I’m so appreciative of the support we continue to see each year,” said Cassie Corday, NCMC Education Instructor. “Instead of collecting items in November/December, we decided to push this project back to February/March. We are pleased with the outcome, and the school districts have been thrilled to take our donations.”

