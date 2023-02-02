Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges.

Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment alleges that Harris possessed the fentanyl and a firearm on Feb. 16, 2022. A detention motion says when police tried to stop a Toyota Corolla on North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood, Harris sped off. Officers used spike strips, but Harris continued north on Riverview Drive before colliding with the median near the intersection of Riverview and Spring Garden Drive.

Harris got out of the car and ran, discarding a bag that contained nearly 400 capsules containing fentanyl and plastic baggies containing just under 6 grams of fentanyl in raw form, the motion says. Police found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol in the car. Harris has multiple prior felony convictions and is barred from possessing a firearm.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin is prosecuting the case.

