Missouri man, arrested 3 months after being released from prison, sentenced to 15 years in Prison for meth trafficking

A Missouri man who had been released from federal prison in a prior drug-trafficking case less than three months before his arrest was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Jason Rowland, 43, of Grain Valley, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The sentence includes a prison term of four years and nine months for violating his supervised release in a prior case.

Rowland was on federal supervised release at the time of this offense. He was released from federal prison on Jan. 29, 2021, after being convicted of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime. After his release from prison, Rowland was placed on GPS monitoring, which revealed he was making several stops at numerous gas stations and residences on a daily basis.

On April 16, 2021, officers from the U.S. Probation Office searched Rowland’s hotel room in Grain Valley. Probation officers found approximately 97 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a 9mm magazine loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, two cell phones, two laptop computers, two digital scales, and $1,920 in cash.

On June 22, 2022, Rowland pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

According to court documents, this case is Rowland’s ninth felony offense. He committed seven of his felony offenses while on community supervision.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh Ragner. It was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

