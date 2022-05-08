Obituary & Services: Theresa “Tracy” L. (Dieas) Gardner

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Theresa “Tracy” L. (Dieas) Gardner, age 81, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Tracy was born the daughter of Jess James and Ellen (Neal) Ford on December 10, 1940, in San José, California. She was united in marriage to William Gardner, Sr., on December 18, 1960, in Santa Barbara, California. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2016. Tracy enjoyed raising her children. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets and collecting antiques.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Gardner of Braymer, Missouri, and William Gardner, Jr., of Wheeling, Missouri; one daughter, Trina Gardner and John Hughes of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Dana Gardner of Braymer, Missouri; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Gardner, Sr.; four brothers, Newton, Eugene, James “Henry”, and Louis Ford; and four sisters, Louise, Estelle, Frances, and Mabelle

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.