Obituary & Services: Dean Anthony Sherer

Dean Anthony Sherer, 53, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Dean was born on June 19, 1968, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Nelson Sherer.

Dean is survived by his mother, Eugena (Joe) Hendren, Maysville, MO; sister, Tamra Sherer, Cameron, MO; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Dean has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and/or the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.