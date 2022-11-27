Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend.

Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of Kansas City was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday in Adair County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated and transported to the Adair County Jail where he was processed and later released.

Seventy-one-year-old Michael Delaney of Madison, Missouri was arrested Saturday afternoon in Monroe County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department where he was processed and later released.

Forty-nine-year-old Steven Manley of Mayview, Missouri was arrested early Saturday morning in Lafayette County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, speeding, lane violation, and failing to use a turn signal. He was transported to the Odessa, Missouri Police Department where he was processed and released.