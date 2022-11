WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Activities are planned next month for the Christmas Kickoff on the Milan Square.

The event will start December 10th at 4:30 pm with adult drawing registration. The drawing will be at 5 pm. The mayor’s tree lighting will be at 5:30. The winners of a business and the residential decorating contest will be announced at 5:45.

A parade will start in Milan on December 10th at 6 p.m. Santa will be in town following the parade.