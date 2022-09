WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations.

Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.

Baker was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.