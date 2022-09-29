Bethany officials say Downtown Bethany Fall Festival a huge success

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A spokesperson for the Downtown Bethany Fall Festival reports there was a great turnout for the event on September 24th.

Fifty-one vehicles entered the car show. Thirteen teams competed in the cornhole tournament. More than 100 tickets were sold for the wine walk, which included six businesses around the square. There were also more than a dozen vendors and a barbecue set up on two corners of the square.

The Kirkley Chapel Youth Group won the scarecrow contest.

The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce and Bethany Downtown Main Street hosted the fall festival with the help of individuals and businesses sponsoring the event.