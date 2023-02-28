Missouri man sentenced to 19 years in prison for forcibly resisting an officer, meth trafficking and illegal firearms

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for ramming into two law enforcement vehicles while attempting to flee while in possession of methamphetamine and firearms.

Anthony M. Quinones, also known as “Droopy,” 50, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 19 years in federal prison without parole. The court sentenced Quinones to 17 years in prison for the charges on which he was convicted, plus an additional two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release in an earlier, unrelated federal case.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Quinones pleaded guilty to one count of forcibly resisting a federal law enforcement officer, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

U.S. Marshals Service deputies tracked Quinones, who was being sought for absconding from federal supervision to a Quality Inn on Nov. 13, 2018. Quinones left the hotel with two females. As he approached his vehicle, deputies used their vehicles to attempt to pin Quinones’s vehicle. Quinones hopped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and attempted to flee from the parking lot. Quinones accelerated his vehicle and crashed into the two vehicles occupied by deputies, causing significant damage. Quinones fled and eventually crashed through a gas meter and into a light pole. He got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. As he fled, he pulled a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol from his waistband just before he was tackled to the ground. Quinones continued to struggle with the deputies but was successfully taken into custody.

Deputies found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and $3,500 in Quinones’s jacket pockets. Deputies searched Quinones’s vehicle and found 10 ounces of methamphetamine hidden in a stereo box on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. Deputies interviewed the two women who left the hotel with Quinones, who told them he was up in a hotel room using methamphetamine with them. They also said Quinones left a gun in the hotel room. The gun, a Taurus 9mm pistol, was recovered by law enforcement officers.

At the time of his arrest, Quinones was on federal supervised release following his 2004 conviction and incarceration for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Quinones is a longtime gang member and drug trafficker with violent tendencies. While in custody in this case, he participated in fights and was caught with homemade weapons.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

