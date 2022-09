WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan C-2 Homecoming Queen was crowned at a pep rally on September 28th. The queen is senior Mercisse Muswamba. Her escort is Nathan Keck.

Milan Homecoming activities will continue on September 30th with a parade at 2 pm and a football game against the Gallatin Bulldogs at 7 pm. The 2003-2004 State 1A Champion Dance Team, The Topcats, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during halftime of the game.