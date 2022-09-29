Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County.

The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west.

The water supply district was to work on some connections on a new water main line, starting the morning of September 29th. Customers in that area could experience low water pressure or no water while the work was done. The board advisory was to go into place once water was restored.